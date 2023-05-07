Wilma Rose Gardner

March 15, 2020

Wilma Rose Gardner, 98, of Lakeville, MN, formerly Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Walker Methodist Highview Hills Assisted Living in Lakeville, MN, with her daughter, Patti, at her side throughout thirteen days in hospice care.

A memorial service will be held 5:30 p.m., Saturday May 13, 2023, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, IA 50428, with Al Berge officiating. The family will greet friends Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, Cresco, IA; beside her beloved husband, Zack.

Wilma was born in Waucoma, IA to Joseph and Theresa (Schlicte) Doerr. She had four sisters and one brother.

She enjoyed a very social life with many loving friends who were with her in her final days. Her special place to be was in the middle of her grandchildren, in her recliner at the Upham home.

Wilma is survived by her four children: Ken (Emily) Young, Phyl (John) Evans, Ardy (Joe, deceased) Squiers, Patti (Kevin) Upham, Grandchildren: Joe J. Squiers, Kris (Kent) Larsen, Ken Jr (Sheri) Young, Debbie (Wayne) McFarland, Jackie (Todd) Doncavage, John G. (Jeanine) Evans, Kelley (Kyle) Kobe, Megan Upham and Zachary Upham. Also, surviving: more than 35 great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three of her sisters, her brother, her former husband, Harvey Young and an infant daughter, DeLoris. The last to precede her in death were her loving husband, Zachary T. Gardner, son-in-law, Joe Squiers and great-grand-daughter, Stella Doncavage.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapels.com