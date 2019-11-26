Wilma K. Menshik
June 19, 1924 - November 20, 2019
The memorial service for Wilma K. Menshik, 95, of Rochester,MN, formerly a longtime Stewartville, MN resident will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday (November 30, 2019) at the Evangel United Methodist Church with Rev. Susan O' Connell and Rev. Mark Radar officiating. Mrs. Menshik died on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) of natural causes at Homestead Assisted Living in Rochester, where she had been a resident since August of this year.
Wilma Kathryn Poppen was born on June 19, 1924 in Mason City,IA to William and Kathryn (Bruechert) Poppen. She grew up on the family farm, attended Mason City schools, graduating from Mason City H.S. in 1942. She attended Rochester Junior College where she studied accounting. She was employed at First National Bank in Stewartville and as a secretary at the United Methodist Church in Stewartville. Wilma was married on November 13, 1965 at the Stewartville UMC to George R. Menshik. Following their marriage the couple moved into Stewartville, where they raised their family and continued to make their home for 46 years. Wilma was a homemaker and George was an employee of IBM in Rochester for over 30 years. George and Wilma took an IBM transfer to Rust College in Holly Springs,MS from 1982 to 1984 and again from 1987 to 1990. Wilma was a volunteer at Rust College as a data entry clerk to the campus president during their years there. They moved to south Rochester in 2011, where they lived for 8 years before moving to Homestead Assisted Living. Wilma was a longtime member of the Stewartville United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Evangel Methodist Church in Rochester for the past 8 years. She was a volunteer with the Pink Ladies at the Rochester Methodist Hospital. Wilma was an avid gardener and with George enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and also canned. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, crafts and playing the piano. Wilma loved time spent with family, especially with her grandsons and great grandchildren.
Wilma is survived by her husband – George – 1 daughter and 2 sons – Richard (Diane) Pippert of Tiffin, IA; Greg (Linda) Pippert of Fullerton, CA and Janet (Kevin) Friederichs of St. Cloud, MN; 6 grandsons – Nathan (Stephanie) Pippert, Timothy Pippert, Jonathan (Jill) Pippert, Bryce (Katherine) Pippert, Berent (Janice) Pippert, Brett (Kristin) Pippert and 11great-grandchildren – Jade, Josslyn, Jensen, Aspen, Charles, Wynn, Hannah, Grant, Ella, Lorelai and Greyson. She was preceded in death by her first husband – Charles Pippert in 1961, her parents and 3 brothers – Paul, Don and Richard Poppen.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 9:30 to the time of service at the church on Saturday (11/30) morning. Burial and a committal service will take place at 3:30 P.M. Saturday (11/30) at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City,IA The family suggests memorials to Doctors Without Borders. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Wilma are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com
