× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willis E. Anderson

March 22, 1929 - June 13, 2020

BELMOND, IOWA — Willis E. Anderson, 91, of Belmond passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor David Boogerd officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Willis Eugene was born on the family farm north of Klemme on March 22, 1929 to William Anderson and Ilo Klotzbach. Willis attended school in Kanawha. Willis left high school early to join the Army. He was stationed in Guam during the Korean War. While in the Army in Maryland, Willis enjoyed playing baseball, sometimes getting to play with the Baltimore Orioles.