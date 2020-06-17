Willis E. Anderson
March 22, 1929 - June 13, 2020
BELMOND, IOWA — Willis E. Anderson, 91, of Belmond passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor David Boogerd officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.
Willis Eugene was born on the family farm north of Klemme on March 22, 1929 to William Anderson and Ilo Klotzbach. Willis attended school in Kanawha. Willis left high school early to join the Army. He was stationed in Guam during the Korean War. While in the Army in Maryland, Willis enjoyed playing baseball, sometimes getting to play with the Baltimore Orioles.
Willis met Charlene Iehl was she was working as a waitress at the café in Kanawha. On March 22, 1952, Willis and Charlene were united in marriage. Willis retired as Postmaster from Rowan Post Office on September 22, 1989.
Willis loved to go fishing and enjoyed fishing trips to Canada. He enjoyed watching baseball and hockey. Willis never missed a grandchild's sport event or Monday night bingo.
Left to celebrate the memories of Willis are his children: Dayle (Lynn) Bell, Klemme; Vicki (Mike) McMurray, Belmond; George Anderson, Belmond, Teri (Bob) Eckhoff, Belmond; Janet (Sam) Rockow, Belmond; Ricky (Ginny) Anderson, Boone; Sheri (Brent) Boelman, Meservey; Leslie Heifner, Belmond; Mark (Sandy) Anderson, Hampton; Paul (Annette) Anderson, Eden Prairie, MN. Willis was blessed with 29 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 brothers Leslie (Cathy) Smock, Darrell (Judy) Smock, and George Anderson, brother-in-law George Dean, and foreign exchange student Dörte Wahlers, Armsen, Germany.
Willis is preceded in death by his wife Charlene in 2017; parents; mother and father-in-law; two sisters Doreen Winterhalter and Sheryl Dean; daughter-in-law LeAnn Anderson; son-in-law Calvin Heifner; and two grandsons Blake Boelman and Jay Gochenouer.
Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com.
