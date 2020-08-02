William V. "Bill" Alman
(1923-2020)
Bill was born in Mason City, Iowa on May 14, 1923 to Anton (Tony) and Martha (Gustaite) Alman, on a farm that now is on South Taft Avenue.
He went to Wilson and Central Heights grade schools in Mason City, before going to work on the family farm and later for Mike Sprole's farm from 1936-1946. He then worked for the Milwaukee Railroad, American Crystal Sugar, Maytag plant in Hampton, Bowen Explosives from 1948-1972, Atlas Powder Company 1972-1977, Curries Manufacturing, Andrews Concrete and became a contract carrier for Sears in 1978, retiring in 1988.
After retiring, Bill enjoyed gardening, biking and walking. He was proud of his lifetime accomplishment of donating 20+ gallons of blood, first to the Red Cross and later to LifeServe. Before he was married, he enjoyed traveling to Florida each winter, around Thanksgiving with his mother and sister, Olga. Bill was very active in the Boy Scouts and was instrumental in helping his three sons obtain their Eagle Awards.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army April 18, 1946 and became a military policeman stationed at Green Haven, N.Y. until his discharge May 5, 1947. He then came home to make a home for his sister, Olga, and his mother.
While working at Bowen Explosives, he met Elizabeth (Betty) Spaulding. They were married on January 16, 1959 at St. Joseph's in Mason City, Iowa. To this union, five children were born; Mark (Carol) Alman of Mesquite, Texas; Jeff of Nevada, Texas; Brian (Kim) Alman of Bettendorf, Iowa; Joseph (deceased) and Stephanie (Mike) Schatzke of Urbandale, Iowa. Surviving grandchildren are Andrew (Brandi) and their daughter, Lauren, son James Dwayne; Alex (Linzey) Alman of Lewisville, Tx. and Allison (Jayson) Telford of Honolulu, Hawaii; Lori Alfrey and her children, Brandon and Abigail, of Mesquite, Texas; Andrew (Clarisa) Ehremantraut and their children, Cayden & Jack of Rowlett Texas; Nicole Alvarado and her daughter, Hannah, of Rockwall, Texas; Ashley Alman of Dallas, Texas; Brianne and her fiance, Rob Potter of Colorado Springs, Co., Brooklyn and Brent Alman of Bettendorf, Iowa and Paige Schatzke of Urbandale, Iowa. His wife, Betty, also survives.
Other survivors are brothers-in-law Victor (Mary) Spaulding of Roseville, Mn., LaVern (Maureen) Spaulding of Gilmore City, Iowa, Mervin (Darlene) Spaulding of Knoxville, Iowa, Darrell (Gladys) Spaulding and Donald (Marsha) Spaulding of Spirit Lake, Iowa; sisters-in-law Viola (Danny) Ritchie of Panama City Beach, Florida, Janice (John) Dittmer of Milo, Iowa, Marie (Ron) Konrad of Lacona, Iowa, Vivian Bennett and Karen (Evert F.) McCarl of Carlisle, Iowa and Cynthia Spaulding of St. Louis, Mo. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Proceeding him in death is an infant son, Joseph W., parents, brother Anthony (Tony) Alman and his wife, Ruth, of Ridgeway, Iowa, brother Rudy and his wife, Doris Alman of Mason City, Ia., sister Violet and her husband, Kokie Rieman of Mason City, sister Albina and her husband, Chester Augustyn of Chicago, Illinois, sister Olga Milbourn and her husband, James of La Vista, Nebraska, brother-in-law Dwayne Spaulding of Lacona, Iowa, sister-in-law Marilyn Spaulding of Lacona, Iowa, and daughter in law Lori Alman of Mesquite, Texas.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be held at a future date at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left to the Sheffield Care Center.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
