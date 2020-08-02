× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William V. "Bill" Alman

(1923-2020)

Bill was born in Mason City, Iowa on May 14, 1923 to Anton (Tony) and Martha (Gustaite) Alman, on a farm that now is on South Taft Avenue.

He went to Wilson and Central Heights grade schools in Mason City, before going to work on the family farm and later for Mike Sprole's farm from 1936-1946. He then worked for the Milwaukee Railroad, American Crystal Sugar, Maytag plant in Hampton, Bowen Explosives from 1948-1972, Atlas Powder Company 1972-1977, Curries Manufacturing, Andrews Concrete and became a contract carrier for Sears in 1978, retiring in 1988.

After retiring, Bill enjoyed gardening, biking and walking. He was proud of his lifetime accomplishment of donating 20+ gallons of blood, first to the Red Cross and later to LifeServe. Before he was married, he enjoyed traveling to Florida each winter, around Thanksgiving with his mother and sister, Olga. Bill was very active in the Boy Scouts and was instrumental in helping his three sons obtain their Eagle Awards.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army April 18, 1946 and became a military policeman stationed at Green Haven, N.Y. until his discharge May 5, 1947. He then came home to make a home for his sister, Olga, and his mother.