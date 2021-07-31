William Robert Furnish

December 3, 1946-July 27, 2021

MT. JUDEA, AR-William Robert Furnish, age 74 of Mt. Judea, AR, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home.

The son of Robert and Mary Fern (Lutjens) was born December 3, 1946 in Mason City, Iowa

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and loved his family. He was a Boy Scout Troop master in Desoto, KS and he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

William is survived by his daughter, Beth Jorgenson and husband Charlie; and his sons, Bobby Furnish and wife Brenna and Billy Furnish and wife Jennifer; and his grandchildren, Miles Furnish, Gentry Furnish, Everly Jorgenson and Mesa Olsen.

Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00PM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper. Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com