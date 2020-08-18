William P. “Bill” Korleski

Bill was known for being a pioneer in the meat industry and a mentor to many. To his family and friends, he was the warm welcoming force that made everyone feel at home. He could often be seen serving delicious whole hog BBQ's or other meat creations for friends and family, as well as local community events. To many he'll be remembered for Kor-Bert brand ham, bacon, and sausage and the vast private branded products that are sold throughout the United States and many countries around the world.

An avid Iowa State Cyclone supporter he and Mary Ann have enjoyed many tailgates and trips to follow their favorite team. You would know their tailgate for the yummy bacon, ham or sausage. When not at a game, you'd often find him piloting a plane, on his pontoon boat, or at their farm. Bill loved taking trips traveling to Germany, Austria, Italy, and Mexico. He was always outdoors; hunting in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming, as well as fishing in Canada, Northern Minnesota, Alaska and Florida.

Bill was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He also belonged to the Clear Lake Fishing Club, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited and the Iowa State Cyclones Club.