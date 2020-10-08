William McBurney Seeger
1928-2020)
MASON CITY - William McBurney Seeger, 92, of Mason City, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia Ave. with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service time on Thursday. Interment will be held in the Hampton Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
William McBurney Seeger was born on April 8, 1928, in Ingham Township in Franklin County, Iowa, to parents Kenneth Paul Seeger and Lucia Viola (Imlay) Seeger. Bill's father died when he was 1 1/2 years old. He was raised by his mother's parents John McBurney and Lottie Ladora Wohlford (Imlay). On May 22, 1944, William graduated from Hampton High School. Following his graduation on June 1, 1944, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served in Guam and in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged on April 16, 1948.
On August 26, 1948 he was united in marriage to Ethel Iola Bachman. Between this union three children were born: Kenneth, Valerie and Vickie. Iola passed away on February 6, 1982.
After his time in the service Bill attended the American Institute of Business in Des Moines graduating in 1950. While in school he worked part time for the J.C. Penny Company and Wright Tree Service. After graduating he worked for Fahrmann Motors and Murphy Transportation Co. both in Hampton. Then for a short time he was employed by the L.A. Chemell Co. in Goldfield. Bill then went on to work for Frank J. Enbusk & Co., CPA's as a Staff Accountant in August of 1956. He passed his CPA exam in his first sitting in November of 1959, receiving his CPA certificate in February of 1960. Bill remarried on November 3, 1984 to E. Julene Fry. On January 1, 1961 he became a partner in Frank J. Enbusk & Co. On November 1, 1977, Frank J. Enbusk & Co. merged into the McGladrey & Pullen Firm where he became a partner. Bill retired from McGladrey & Pullen on April 30, 1991. Following his retirement, he joined the staff at the Clear Lake bank and Trust Company on May 1, 1991. He retired from the Clear Lake Bank and Trust as Assistant Vice President/Auditor on May 31, 2000.
During this time Bill served on several committees at Wesley United Methodist Church, he served on the Board of Directors of the Iowa Society of CPA's. He served as a Assistant Boys Scout Leader for Troop 212, Wesley United Methodist Church, Past President of the North Iowa Chapter of the Iowa Society of CPA's. he was a member of Iowa Society of CPA's, the American Institute of CPA's, former board member of the North Iowa Transition Center and President of the Hunters Ridge Homeowners Association.
Bill is survived by he wife, Julene Fry Seeger; children, Kenneth W (Carol) Seeger of Indianola, IA, Valerie K Foster of Mobile, AL, Vickie J (Todd) Azadian of New Canaan, CT, Michelle M (Ty) Heilskov of Rochester, MN, Timothy (Christa) Fry of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Abbie (Travis) Micucci of Westborough, MA, Lt. Eric (Jen) Treanor of Virginia Beach, VA, Jill (Chris) Carlson of Savage, MN, Jayne Seeger Wixtead, Robin (McKenzie) Heilskov of Rochester, MN, Libby (Connor O'Reily) Heilskov of Rochester, MN, Samuel Fry, Noah Fry of Rochester, MN, Isabel McGarry of Rochester, MN; Great grandchildren, Joseph Treanor of Virginia Beach, VA, Enzo Micucci, Marco Micucci of Westborough, MA, Maria Carlson, of Savage, MN.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, father, Kenneth Paul Seeger, mother, Lucia Imlay Seeger Roberts, and first wife Iola Bachman Seeger; granddaughter, Rachael Lyn Seeger.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
