September 29, 1942-July 23, 2019
William Mack Jinkinson, 76, of Clear Lake died of cancer on July 23rd, 2019 at his home while under Hospice care.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Sunday, August 4th from 3-6 pm at the family's home at 609 19th St. W, Clear Lake.
Bill was born on September 29, 1942 in Sheldon, Iowa. He was raised on a farm and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1960. He joined the U.S. Air Force later the same year. After serving four years, he attended the University of Northern Iowa where he met and married Laura Kimmel in July, 1966. Bill then went on to attend the University of Iowa for one year before the couple moved to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1968. There he attended the University of Alaska earning two degrees; one in Biology and one in Wildlife Management.
After moving back to the lower 48 in 1973 and settling in Salt Lake City, Bill returned to Alaska to spend two years working on the construction crew for the oil pipeline.
In 1978 he was hired by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in Mason City where he worked until his retirement in 2004.
Bill loved the outdoors. During his life he enjoyed hunting waterfowl, fly fishing, camping, canoeing, bicycling, hiking, cross-country skiing, birding and even gathering and splitting firewood, (Seriously!) He even liked to dance which was always fun for Laura.
He had a special fondness for his Harley Davidson motorcycle, experiencing many happy rides.
From an early age, family was important to Bill and later in life his two sons topped the list.
Bill is survived by his wife, Laura, of Clear Lake; his two sons, McLean Jinkinson of Des Moines, and Wade Jinkinson of Portland Oregon; brother, John (Julie) Jinkinson of Sheldon, Iowa; and in-laws Bernie and Judy (Kimmel) Saupe of Arizona City; also 2 nephews and 5 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald (Dub) and Eslie Jinkinson, and sister, Jane Jinkinson.
