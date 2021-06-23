William M. Frelund

Bill was a tinkerer and enjoyed working on and collecting radios and electronics. This led him to a job at Decker Audio Visual. Eventually he worked at NIACC and finished his working career fixing typewriters and copiers with Mason City Business Systems and Fiala Office Products.

Bill delivered newspapers for the Globe Gazette as a kid and later had Mike and Tom start their own newspaper routes. Bill and Renee helped with their kid's routes and eventually took over the routes. All in all, Bill and Renee delivered newspapers for over 20 years.

Bill's biggest passion in life was bowling. He enjoyed bowling league every week and eventually became league president and joined the Mason City Bowling Association. He always talked about his 275 high game and 659 high series. He passed this passion onto his boys, and they continue bowling today.

Sunday nights you would find Bill at the Mason City speedway. The speedway was a setting for many wild nights which included smuggling in their own beers and Bill's nephews sneaking drinks from under the bleachers. Bill always said that you are not having fun at the races unless you have dirt in your beer.

Bill will be missed by everyone. He always had a good story to tell and a laugh that could fill a room.