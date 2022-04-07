William Lavalle Bowers, Ph.D., 91, died March 25, 2022 in Peoria, Illinois. He was born on June 9, 1930, in Mason City, Iowa, to Loren Lloyd and Genevieve Elizabeth (Reynolds). He married Mildred (Milly) Maxine Schmidt at Rudd, Iowa in 1954. Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother, Lloyd, and one son, Derek. Surviving him are his widow; two sisters, Beverly Torgeson of Plymouth and Barbara Pierson of Mason City; one brother, Robert of Washington, IL; three sons, David (Patricia) of Haddonfield, NJ, Steven (Anna) of Oswego, IL, and James (Laurie) of Indianola, IA; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.