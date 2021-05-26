William L. "Bill" Nicholas

Bill loved life and lived it zealously for over 91 years. A farmer for over 80 years in North Iowa, and 40 years in southern Florida, he pursued many other interests including: sailing, flying, music, traveling, and reading. In his spare time he started a bank in Clear Lake and was a founding board member of Guardsman Life Insurance Company in Des Moines. By far the most important thing to Bill was his family starting with his wife, Mary Lou. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in Florida. He was instrumental in helping his three boys and five grandchildren get established, not only in life, but in their chosen professions. Their love for him was evidenced by the fact that they all remained in Iowa. All three boys and four of his five grandchildren live within two miles of Bill and Mary Lou's home on north shore in Clear Lake.