William Katter, Sr.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner with Rev. Richard Stetler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:50 A.M. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

William Kyhl Katter, the son of Arthur and Freda (Kyhl) Katter, was born on May 30, 1937 on a farm west of Klemme, IA. William was baptized and confirmed at Peace Reformed Church. He served as both Deacon and Elder and was a faithful member of Peace Reformed Church his entire life. William attended country school in Liberty Township, Hancock County and graduated from Klemme High School in 1954. On January 23, 1959, he was united in marriage to Alyce Ann Dahl at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, IA. The couple was blessed with four children. They lived all their married life on the farm south of Garner. While William was active in the community, farming was the love of his life. William was on the Board of Directors at Hancock County Coop Oil, was a Klemme Ell Township trustee and was also a seed corn company salesman. William enjoyed fishing, raising his family and traveling. He and Alyce traveled to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Niagara Falls, the Canadian Rockies and many trips to both Branson and Florida.