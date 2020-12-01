William J. O’Neill

William Joseph O'Neill was born on April 2, 1929 to William and Louise (Greten) O'Neill in New Hampton, Iowa. Bill graduated from New Hamption High School and received a B.S. from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa and received a M.S. from University of Missouri at Columbia, Missouri. Bill taught biology at New Hampton High School for 37 years. Bill was united in marriage to Mary Ann Mersch on June 1, 1957. To this union five children were born Tim, Peg, Kate, Pat and Dan. Bill was active in Boy Scouts, City Council, County Conservation Boards, Meals on Wheels and Calvary Cemetery Board. He was an active outdoorsmen, and escpecially enjoyed fishing and hunting. Bill had a special fondness of beagles; beagle, Barney was his favorite.