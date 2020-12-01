William J. O'Neill
April 2, 1929-October 31, 2020
William J. O'Neill, age 91, passed away on October 31, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, Iowa.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a service at a later date. Arrangements are with Conway-Markham Funeral Homeof New Hampton. 394-4331
William Joseph O'Neill was born on April 2, 1929 to William and Louise (Greten) O'Neill in New Hampton, Iowa. Bill graduated from New Hamption High School and received a B.S. from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa and received a M.S. from University of Missouri at Columbia, Missouri. Bill taught biology at New Hampton High School for 37 years. Bill was united in marriage to Mary Ann Mersch on June 1, 1957. To this union five children were born Tim, Peg, Kate, Pat and Dan. Bill was active in Boy Scouts, City Council, County Conservation Boards, Meals on Wheels and Calvary Cemetery Board. He was an active outdoorsmen, and escpecially enjoyed fishing and hunting. Bill had a special fondness of beagles; beagle, Barney was his favorite.
Bill is survived by his wife Mary Ann of Osage, Iowa; children Peg Denner of Osage, Iowa, Kate O'Neill of Austin, Texas, Pat Hott of West Branch, Iowa and Dan O'Neill of Belton, Texas; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Louise On'Neill and son Tim.
