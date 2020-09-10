William J. Meyers

Bill and Audrey Ann Leerar were married at the Stilson Evangelical United Brethren Church on August 26, 1955, in Stilson, Iowa. On completion of his three year enlistment in the U. S. Army, he and Audrey returned to Corwith to start his farming career. They moved to the farm 1.5 miles north of Corwith on Ash Ave. This is where they raised their family, Jeff, Kim, Craig and Lisa. For a short period of time, 1968-1969, they moved to a farm owned by Charpel Hauswirth 1.5 miles west of his farm. During this time they moved a large two story home to the farm 1.5 miles north of Corwith. This is where they raised their family. During this time, Bill coached little league baseball and attended the children's school activities.

After the children left home Bill acquired his Real Estate Brokers License and worked in the business for 10+ years. In the 1980's Bill worked as a State Farm Hail Adjuster for several years, he also served on the Hancock County Board of Review for several years.

Bill and Audrey and the family attended the First Baptist Church in Corwith. He served as Trustee and Deacon and Audrey was the organist for several years. When the First Baptist Church closed, they joined the United Methodist Church in Corwith. During that time Bill served on the Parish Board.

After a long and valiant battle with cancer, Audrey passed away on October 23, 2002.