William George Hejlik

November 16, 1929-January 4, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-William George Hejlik, 93, of Clear Lake, formerly of Sheffield, passed away peacefully with hospice care on Tuesday, January 4, 2023, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. Per Bill's wishes, he was cremated, and a Gathering of Family and Friends will be held for William (Bill) Hejlik at the Timbercrest Community Room, 200 Glen Oaks Drive, Clear Lake, Iowa on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Bill was born on November 16, 1929, to parents William Frank and Rose Ann (Vothita) Hejlik. He was united in marriage to Recca Mae Schober on September 1, 1950.

Bill will always be loved and deeply missed by his family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Recca Hejlik of Clear Lake; four children, Brick (Janell) Hejlik of Sheffield, Steve Hejlik of Sheffield, Becky (John) Carstens of Rockwell; and Craig (LuAnn) Hejlik of Ventura; and grandchildren, Janet, Holly, Brandis, and Jennifer.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rose Hejlik; and sister, Maxine Abbas and her husband, Eddie.

