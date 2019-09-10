William Francis Tenney
August 16, 1926 - September 8, 2019
MASON CITY – William Francis Tenney, 93, of Mason City, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. SE, Mason City, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Bill was born August 16, 1926, the son of Francis and Leone (Zien) Tenney in Mason City. He married Marguerite Fitzgerald and to that union three children were born. She preceded him in death on June 28, 1997. He later married Idelle Kiroff.
You have free articles remaining.
A graduate of St. Joseph High School in Mason City, Bill graduated from Mason City Junior College before entering the United States Army and serving during World War II as a paratrooper. He held numerous jobs including, insurance sales, Armour Foods, and Cerro Gordo Revitalization Program.
Bill was a member of Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #1005 where he was very active. Faith was always important to Bill, and he took pride in being a lector and a member of the funeral choir at church. He always enjoyed playing basketball in high school and college, bowling, golfing, and playing cards. He was also an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan, as well as Iowa Hawkeyes sports. Bill was the kind of man that everyone loved, respected and always had a good thing to say about.
Bill is survived by two children, Steven (Cynthia) Tenney of Ham Lake, MN and Pamela Murray of Tucson, AZ; five grandchildren, Jonathon (Michelle) Tenney of Somerset, WI, Benjamin Tenney (Alejandra Lozoya) of Mounds View, MN, Vanessa Tenney (Luke Ehoff) of Otsego, MN, Lucas Murray of Tucson, AZ and Liam Murray of Tucson, AZ; and four great-grandchildren, Alliyah, Abigayle, Addyson and Sophia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Marguerite Maxwell and Idelle (Kiroff) Tenney; son, Gregory; grandson, Robert Francis Tenney; and three sisters, Barb Graves, Shirley Donohue and Pat Severtson.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.