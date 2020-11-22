William David Cavanaugh

A long-time dream was to own his own business so they purchased the Nashua Monument Works in Nashua. Later, due to health reasons, the business was sold to Black Hawk Memorial and he moved on to a less physical occupation. He owned and managed Hometown Security for the VeraSun Ethanol Plant (currently Valero) in 4 different states until it's bankruptcy. He then started the McCartney Center with Ann Troge, a weekend program for OWI Treatment/school. Soon Bill was looking for daytime hours and was employed at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City as a Security Officer. Unfortunately, a stroke forced him in to permanent retirement.

Bill was a giving and compassionate man, always ready to help anyone in need and a friend to all. He made his famous “family recipe” chocolate chip cookies that he took everywhere.

He was instrumental in the start-up of Parents United and FOCUS Group; belonged to Messiah Lutheran Church, serving on Church Council and teaching Sunday School; a member of Charles City Cares, helping with the Bicycle Rodeo, America's Night Out, and the Free Thanksgiving Dinner. He loved to make people smile, enjoyed the beauty of living on the Cedar River, fishing and watching the eagles in their nests.