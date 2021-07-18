William D. “Bill” Reece

William David Reece, the son of David and Margaret (Law) Reece, was born September 8, 1942 at Iowa Falls, Iowa. He attended Iowa Falls Community Schools graduating from high school in 1960. As a youth, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America and fondly recalled a Troop trip to Estes Park, Colorado. He also worked with his brothers and father in the family construction business. After high school, he followed in his father's footsteps and served in the United States Navy. Bill was united in marriage to Sharon Rastetter on October 26, 1962 in Buckeye, Iowa. When first married, they lived in Spencer, Buckeye and Iowa Falls, and in 1968, settled in Duncan, Iowa. He began working at Iowa Electric now known as Alliant Energy in 1964 retiring from the company in 2004. Bill also worked alongside Sharon in managing the Duncan Community Hall for 25 years, retiring from that role in 1997.