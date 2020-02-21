William C. Hutchison
William C. Hutchison

William C. Hutchison

William C. Hutchison

April 24, 1936 - February 19, 2020

Mason City – William C. “Bill” Hutchison, 83, of Mason City, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach as celebrant. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Epiphany Parish in Mason City.

Bill was born April 24, 1936, the son of Harold Sr. and Carlotta (Pitzenberger) Hutchison in Mason City. He grew up and attended school in Mason City, and later worked at David Manufacturing.

Bill enjoyed fishing up north and going on vacations with his family. He liked listening to country music, going for walks around town, and to some, was known as a fast driver who could easily be distracted.

Bill is survived by three siblings, Harold Jr. (Eileen) Hutchison of Mason City, Margaret (Don) Bermel of Keota, IA and Joe (Janis) Hutchison of Mason City; a sister-in-law, Verlynn Hutchison of Johnston, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Hutchison; sister, Mary Helen (Ralph) Luecht; and niece, Libby Luecht.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Feb 21
Scriptural Wake Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:30PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Feb 22
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:30AM
Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church
722 North Adams
Mason City, IA 50401
