{{featured_button_text}}
William Fletcher

William C. Fletcher

January 18, 1945-September 17, 2019

MASON CITY --- William C. Fletcher, 74, of Mason City passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania, with Pastor Adam Tyler officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Tuesday. Memorials can be directed to the family of William Fletcher. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

William Charles Fletcher was born on January 18, 1945 to parents Walter and Lois (Nailor) Fletcher in Battle Creek, Iowa. After he graduated from high school, he enlisted in the Army in 1966 where he was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

William was united into marriage to Marie Adendroth in Nashua in June of 1985. To this union, the couple had one son, Josh.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

William was a logger and pipeliner for many years until his retirement in 1982. He was employed at the saw mill and Minute America Pipeline. To the people that knew him, he was known as a hard worker and enjoyed his time getting to work with his hands.

In his spare time, William enjoyed fishing and crafts, especially needlepoint. He was known for making Kleenex box covers for his friends and family. He loved watching nature shows on TV, as well as crime dramas. William loved his cat, Spirit; and the two had an inseparable bond. Later in life, William enjoyed playing board games and cards with the other residents at Homestead of Mason City.

William is survived by his son, Josh; two siblings; and many friends.

William is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Marie in 2007.

To send flowers to the family of William Fletcher, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 24
Visitation
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers for William's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Sep 24
Service
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
10:30AM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers for William's Service
Guaranteed delivery before William's Service begins.

Tags

Load comments