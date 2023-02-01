William C. “Bill” Blanchard

October 10, 1936-January 28, 2023

MANLY–William C. “Bill” Blanchard, 86, of Manly, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E. South St., Manly, with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. Burial will follow in Manly Cemetery.

Bill's family will greet relatives and friends Friday evening, 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be left in Bill's honor to Bethel United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of North Iowa.

William Clovis was born October 10, 1936 to Clovis and Delvina (Sauve) Blanchard in Mason City, the third of seven children. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School.

Bill and Arlene Benjegerdes were married June 14, 1958. They moved to the farm west of Manly in February 1960 and resided there for more than 60 years. Together they had six children.

William farmed for several decades and later in life he was an accomplished welder and fabricator for B&B Ag Systems, J&J Fabricators, and finally Dean Snyder Construction.

He and Arlene raised dogs for many years, and brought joy to people who came from all over the United States to choose their puppy.

Bill is survived by his children, Douglas (LeAnne) Blanchard, Garner, Michelle, Minneapolis, Kellie (Larry) LeFebre, Lake Benton, MN, Kevin (Jaime) Blanchard, Denver, CO, and Sarah (Kevin) Kinne, Hanlontown; grandchildren, Will (Nichole) Blanchard, Georgia (Branden) Blanchard, Cody (Holly) Venzke, Kolton, Kelsie, and Kendra Kinne; three great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Donna) Blanchard; sisters, June Blanchard and Jeri Kolwinska.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene in 2018; infant son, Todd; parents, Clovis and Delvina Blanchard; grandson, Tad Venzke; brothers, Charles, James, and Paul Blanchard.

