William (Bill) Summerhill

March 12, 1932-May 1, 2022

William (Bill) Summerhill was born to Mina (nee Shaw) and Thomps Summerhill on March 12, 1932 at their home on Webber Creek Road near Short, Oklahoma. He was the second of what would be eight children. At about 12 years of age, he and his family moved to Van Buren, Arkansas where Bill grew to be a man.

Early in his adult life, Bill traveled to Battle Ground, Washington to visit his older sister (Mildred) who had already relocated to the area. There, Bill met a local elementary school teacher from Snowden, WA (Donna nee Miller), married (August 19, 1956) and bought a home near Salmon Creek just west of Manor Highway in Clark County, WA where three of their four children were born.

Eventually, Bill and Donna moved to Puyallup, WA (circa 1965) where he continued to reside after the death of Donna in 2005. Bill most recently resided in an assisted living facility in Osage, Iowa where he died peacefully in his sleep after over 90 years of enjoying gardening, the outdoors and (after retirement) working at the Puyallup Fair.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, older sister, three brothers (Everett, Dallas and Lawrence) an infant son and his devoted wife. He is survived by two brothers and a sister (Earl, Paul and Reba), three children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 14, 2022 at Journey Church (304 NE 4th Ave Camas, WA) and will be followed at 1:00 p.m.by a potluck memorial at 15508 SE 18th Circle, Vancouver, WA. All who knew and loved Bill (family, friends and acquaintances) as well as friends of the family who would like to help us remember him are invited to attend. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a favorite charity in his memory.