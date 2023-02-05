William “Bill” Stoynoff

June 27, 1930-January 30, 2023

VENTURA-William “Bill” Stoynoff of Ventura, Iowa passed away January 30, 2023. He succumbed to cardiac and renal failure brought on by amyloidosis. He was 92.

Bill, the son of Nick and Tonna Stoynoff, was born June 27, 1930 in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School and then enlisted in the Army. Bill spent one year in the service and five years in the Army Reserves.

While in high school, Bill met Mary Glanville and they were married in September 1950. They eventually settled on a farm near Ventura, Iowa and raised two sons, Nick and David.

Following his stint in the Army, Bill completed an apprenticeship, became a bricklayer, and worked for several employers prior to starting his own masonry business. He maintained that business until he was in his 60s, at which time he retired to concentrate on his two favorite topics – Quarter Horses and fishing.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Mary, his son, David, and his sister, Evonka. He is survived by his son, Nick, daughter-in-law, Linda, and grandson, Billy.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers and/or other remembrances the family of Bill Stoynoff asks that people consider a contribution to North Iowa Hospice in Mason City or the Amyloidosis Research Consortium in Newton, Massachusetts.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.