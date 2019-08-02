{{featured_button_text}}
William "Bill" Rae Rappe

May 9, 1945 - July 31, 2019

CLEAR LAKE - William "Bill" Rae Rappe, 74, of Clear Lake, IA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

William was born on May 9, 1945, the son of Harry and Loretta (Naatz) Rappe in Austin, MN. He married Alice Hanson on December 31, 1981, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.

William served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a medic.

In 2002, after 22 years as a custodian, he retired from the Clear Lake Community School District. William then worked for Huffman Transportation, a Charter Bus Service, until 2009.

In his retirement, William enjoyed spending time with his family, socializing with friends, and hosting Malt Shop Memories, as well as a few hours of music every Thursday, on KCMR.

William is survived by his wife, Alice; sister, Janet Conner, Hutchinson, MN; daughter, Kris (Dean) Vacek, Glencoe, MN; son, Kent Hanson, Glencoe, MN; daughter, Kandice (Traci) Herman-Rappe, Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Heather (Jeremy) Allen, Aredale, IA; twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many other friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Loretta Rappe; son-in-law, Marty Given; and grandson, Mitchell Given.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

