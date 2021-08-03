William “Bill” F. Bell

February 9, 1951-July 30,

KLEMME-William “Bill” F. Bell, 70, of Klemme, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, after a courageous two year battle with cancer, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

William “Bill” Bell, the son of Frederick and Lula (Peterson) Bell, was born on February 9, 1951 in Mason City, Iowa. Bill grew up in Klemme and graduated from Klemme High School in 1969.

Bill worked for Winnebago Industries Inc. for 39 years. He retired from Winnebago in 2013. He also enjoyed helping his brother Lynn while working on the farm

Bill married Joleyne Pals on February 15, 1991, where their two families blended as one.

In his free time, Bill was an outdoors man, whether it was mowing, fishing, or camping with his family. You could always find Bill stoking the perfect fire. Eldred-Sherwood Park was the family's favorite place to camp and have many great memories there.