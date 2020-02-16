William ‘Bill' Elliott

August 22, 1942-February 11, 2020
MASON CITY -- William W. “Bill” Elliott, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City, with his children by his side.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 125 E. State Street, Mason City, with Rev. Jim Bringman officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 from 2pm until 4 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Bill's name to the Lime Creek Nature Center or the Humane Society of North Iowa.
The son of Olaf and Esther (Boyd) Elliott, William Wayne Elliott was born on August 22, 1942 in Bristow, Iowa. Bill attended Mason City High School where he enjoyed playing on the tennis team. Following his graduation Bill enlisted in the United States Army where he faithfully served his country before his honorable discharge. Upon his return to Mason City Bill enrolled at NIACC before beginning his career with the United States Postal Service as a mail clerk, a position he would hold for over 35 years until his retirement.
On September 19, 1965 Bill was united in marriage to Paulette “Polly” Hall in Mason City; together they would be blessed with two children, Steve and Sara.
In his free time Bill enjoyed reading, bowling, and fishing with his son, Steve. He was proud of his Mason City roots and was always cheering on the Mason City Mohawks and the NIACC Trojans; he also enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Twins, and Vikings. Bill was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Mason City.
For nearly 20 years Bill served with the 1133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard.
Those grateful in sharing in Bill's life are his children, Sara (Mark) Romanik, Winston Salem, NC, and Steve (Jan McDonald), Iowa City; grandchildren, Lucy, Tom, Luke, and Sam Romanik; as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Esther; his wife, Polly; sisters, Darlene (Darwin) True, Marilyn (Fred) Hinders, and Donna (Maurice) Bobst; and his twin brother in infancy.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
