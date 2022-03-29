 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William (Bill) Dean Otterman

CLEAR LAKE — William (Bill) Dean Otterman, 97, of Clear Lake, Iowa died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, with his son, Pastor Kent Otterman, officiating. Burial will take place in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Memorials may be directed towards Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, One Vision, Clear Lake, or NIVC, Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

