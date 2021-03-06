William “Bill” Dean Ellerman

October 24, 1935-February 20, 2021

GREENE-William “Bill” Ellerman of Greene, Iowa, passed away on February 20, 2021 at his residence in Avondale, AZ.

Per his wishes, he has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on March 22, 2021 at Greene Community Center, Greene, IA. Visitation will be from 10:45 to 11:45, followed by noon luncheon.

William Dean was born in Plainfield, Iowa, on October 24, 1935, son of Edith Maxine (Barnett) and Albert Helmuth Ellermann. Bill graduated from Plainfield High School.

Bill was self-employed most of his adult life. He was sole proprietor of Bill's Mobil in Marble Rock during the 70's, WD Ellerman Plumbing in Phoenix during the 80's, Accurate Plumbing and HVAC in Vancouver, WA for 20 years beginning in 1990. Bill was always working on some project well into his retirement, there was no job he would not tackle and excel at, truly a jack of all trades.