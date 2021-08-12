WILLIAMSBURG-William Allen McNulty was born April 6, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The son of Charles and Helen (Nebendahl) McNulty. He graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Cedar Rapids and attended Loras College in Dubuque. Bill was united in marriage to LeNae DeSotel on January 5, 1963 in Hampton, Iowa. The couple has resided in Cedar Rapids, Britt, Mason City and has lived in Williamsburg since 1991. Bill owned and operated Iowa County Tire in Williamsburg before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus since age 18 and served as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator and held various state leadership roles. He was the Iowa Knight of the Year in 2003. Bill was on the R.E.A. (Rural Employment Alternative) Board in Conroy. Bill enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren, biking, visiting with anyone and spending time with his family. Bill died Friday, July 23, 2021 at his home in Williamsburg at the age of 80.