William Alfred Sorbo

May 26, 1943-October 27, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-William Alfred Sorbo, 78 of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Steve Bang officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

Bill was born May 26, 1943, the son of Alfred and Arlene (Hagen) Sorbo in Albert Lea, MN. He married Cheryl Teigen on June 24, 1967 at the Winnebago Lutheran Church in rural Lake Mills, IA.

A graduate of Emmons High School in Emmons, MN, Bill graduated from Mankato State College with a business degree. In 1965, he was drafted into the United States Army and served proudly until 1967. Following an honorable discharge, he worked his entire career in banking, retiring from Clear Lake Bank and Trust as a trust officer.

Bill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served as a former treasurer, was past president of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, and member of the American Legion and Rotary Club. He was an avid football fan, riding the annual roller coaster of Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Golden Gophers football, while also following other Golden Gophers athletics. He enjoyed woodworking projects, jig saw puzzles, and golfing. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, and enjoyed making lefse to share with family and friends. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren. Following retirement, Bill and Cheryl have been "snowbirds", spending winters at the Lost Dutchman Park in Apache Junction, AZ.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cheryl Sorbo of Clear Lake; sons, Kirk (Bella) Sorbo of Ashland, MA and Erik (Patricia) Sorbo of Greeley, CO; grandchildren, Sophia, Zachary, Emma, Maria, Hannah and Anna; sister, Ann Boettcher of Tucson, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Raymond (Connie) Sorbo and Ronald Sorbo in infancy.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com