Willard H. Blake

Spending time with family and conversing and joking with friends gave him great joy. He also loved participating in sports, and his enduring passions were baseball, hunting and golf. He played shortstop on the Stacyville town team starting in high school and quitting only after spraining his ankle sliding into second base in his late thirties. Every fall, he could be found walking the fields hunting pheasants, and he helped raise money for habitat preservation participating on the Mitchell County Pheasants Forever Board. In 1969, he became a founding member of the Cedar River Golf Course in Adams, MN, where he golfed through the summer of 2020. He said his four hole-in-ones on the course were pure luck, but everyone who knew his abilities understood there was a fair amount of talent involved. He also loved to play card games, especially 500 and cribbage at the Legion Hall or with family members. In quiet moments, he was an avid reader of mystery novels.