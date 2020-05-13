Wilbur R. Beckner III

Wilbur R. Beckner lll
February 4, 1944 - January 19, 2020
ROCKWELL, IOWA - Wilbur R. Beckner lll, 75, of Rockwell, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.
Wilbur was born in Baton Rouge, LA on February 4, 1944 and passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 75. As a child Wilbur shared his mother's childhood home with his maternal grandparents. Wilbur spent time with many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Bayou area of Ameet LA. Upon his father's return from overseas military service, the family took up residence in Pennsylvania for the next 50+ years. Wilbur lll enlisted in the United States Army probably serving his country before retiring with the rank of Sargant.
Wilbur liked and hated golf with equal measures. His putter remains propped against the wall by the back door. He was passionate and caring for a variety of family pets. Wilbur was a dedicated “human dad” and mourned the loss of each and every pet. Above and beyond all else Wilbur cherished his wife, best friend and soulmate. He departed this life with heartfelt regret to Journey on word alone missing his dearly beloved.
Wilbur was thought to be one of the good guys and especially missed by family and friends alike. He loved all aspects of life and battled bravely to continue living the good life to its end. May you, “dear hubby” forever rest peacefully for you lived far better than most.
Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on May 15, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Bringman officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. The family request casual dress.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in honor of Wilbur. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
