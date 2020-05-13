Wilbur R. Beckner III

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wilbur R. Beckner lll

February 4, 1944 - January 19, 2020

ROCKWELL, IOWA - Wilbur R. Beckner lll, 75, of Rockwell, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.

Wilbur was born in Baton Rouge, LA on February 4, 1944 and passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 75. As a child Wilbur shared his mother's childhood home with his maternal grandparents. Wilbur spent time with many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Bayou area of Ameet LA. Upon his father's return from overseas military service, the family took up residence in Pennsylvania for the next 50+ years. Wilbur lll enlisted in the United States Army probably serving his country before retiring with the rank of Sargant.

Wilbur liked and hated golf with equal measures. His putter remains propped against the wall by the back door. He was passionate and caring for a variety of family pets. Wilbur was a dedicated “human dad” and mourned the loss of each and every pet. Above and beyond all else Wilbur cherished his wife, best friend and soulmate. He departed this life with heartfelt regret to Journey on word alone missing his dearly beloved.