Wilbur Leverne Radach
September 18, 1926 - March 28, 2020
Clear Lake – Wilbur Leverne Radach, 93, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
Per Wilbur's wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wilbur was born on September 18, 1926, the son of Lawrence and Lelah (Bierman) Radach in Sanborn, MN. He married Arlene Mae Rendahl on October 3, 1953, in Ostrander, MN.
A graduate of Lamberton High School, Wilbur attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Golden Valley, MN. He and Arlene started their family on a farm in southwestern Minnesota. Next, he served for Zion Lutheran Church. Then he owned and operated The Christian Book and Gift Store in Mason City, before retiring to a lake home in northern Minnesota.
Wilbur was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake and Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood, MN. He enjoyed fishing, volunteering, socializing at church, home improvement projects and humming.
Wilbur is survived by his wife, Arlene Radach; children, Diane (Jim) Orthel, Linda (Nick) Stoynoff, Tom (Jean) Radach, and Al (Christie) Radach; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Penny Radach, niece and nephew and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Fred.
Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home, 11495 265th St., Mason City. 641-424-2151. mpcemetery.com.
