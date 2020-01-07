Wilbur Clarence Kleckner

August 21, 1928 - December 28, 2019

Elma - Wilbur Clarence Kleckner, 91 of Elma, Iowa, formerly of Riceville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Colonial Manor.

Wilbur was born August 21, 1928 in Riceville, to Henry Clarence and Opal Merle (Torney) Kleckner and was raised on the family farm. He attended a rural one-room school (Jamestown No. 8) through 8th grade and then graduated from Riceville High School in 1946.

Wilbur worked on the farm before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950. He was on active duty from January 1951 through December 1952, serving during the Korean War. Wilbur was stationed in Japan for 19 months.

When he returned to Iowa, he lived on the farm and worked in Riceville as a plumber. On October 18, 1953, he married Laura Mae Kesten in Riceville. September 1956, Wilbur became an insurance agent for Farm Bureau in Cresco. In 1960, Wilbur transferred to the claims side and became an adjuster, relocating to Vinton with their four daughters. His career with Farm Bureau spanned 33 1/3 years. After Wilbur retired, and with an empty nest, they returned to Northern Iowa where their life together began.