Weston C. Schaefer

July 29, 2002-September 25, 2020

ROCKWELL - Weston Schaefer, 18, of Rockwell, passed away September 25, 2020 at his home.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell, Iowa with Pastor Rhea Evanson officiating. Interment will be at the Rockwell Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Due to the pandemic, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Weston Carol Schaefer was born in Brownsville, Texas on July 29, 2002. He was adopted at 3 days old in San Antonio, Texas by Michael and Marla (Eckhardt) Schaefer and brought home to Sheffield. He attended West Fork Schools where he was active in football, wrestling and basketball. Weston loved living on the farm and landscaping, building and welding. With his family he went on many trips to sporting events including San Diego two years ago.

Weston is survived by his parents, Michael and Marla Schaefer; brother: Wyatt Michael Schaefer, Camp Pendleton, CA; grandparents, Carol (Klar) Schaefer, Rockwell; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and close friends.