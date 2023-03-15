Wendell “Windy” D. Roe
October 28, 1931-March 12, 2023
MASON CITY-Wendell “Windy” D. Roe, 91, of Mason City, IA, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa. Services for Wendell will be held at a future date.
Wendell was born on October 28, 1931 the son of Theodore and Inez (Iverson) Roe in LeRoy, MN.
Wendell is survived by his children, Bruce (Rachel Fails) Roe and Wendy (David) Olson; and his kitty cat companion, Sammi.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.