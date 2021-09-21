Wayne Robert Schmitt

After two hard years Wayne married widow Mary Quinones Steidl on September 16, 1972. Mary, daughter of John & Victoria Quinones, had lost her first husband Loren Steidl, 32, high school teacher at Dumont, on December 9, 1968 during a medical exam. She and Loren had four children

Wayne and Mary and their combined six children still at home moved into a larger house on the same farm and farmed together until winter of 1991 when they retired. During those years Wayne and Mary and children made trips to both the East and West and attended innumerable school events. Wayne kept fishing.

Wayne was a leader in the community and served on the Franklin County School Board and the Hardin County Mutual Insurance Company Board.

After retirement Wayne & Mary lived on the farm until September 2001 when they moved to S Louisiana Ave in Mason City, Mary's hometown. They enjoyed a steady flow of family visits and were fortunate to have Mary's son Vern and family also living in Mason City. And Wayne finally caught the big one, a 29-pound Muskie in Clear Lake!

Wayne was predeceased by his parents, his older brother Harold, his first wife Helen and his second child, Darwin Schmitt.