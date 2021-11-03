Wayne R. Pals

May 2, 1941-October 30, 2021

BELMOND-Wayne R. Pals, age 80, a lifelong resident and former City Manager of Belmond, IA, died, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home in Belmond, surrounded by his loving family following a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Public funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. , Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1s St. S.E., Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 4-7 p.m. and will continue Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The funeral service will be live streamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday for those who may be unable to attend, just Like the page to view.

Wayne Ray Pals, the son of Raymond and Minnie (Boelman) Pals, was born May 2, 1941, in Belmond, IA. He lived his entire life in Belmond with the exception of one year in Spring Valley, WI. Wayne attended Belmond Community Schools and graduated in the Class of 1958.

Wayne found the love of his life Marilyn Hilpipre, while working at Hattels Super Value in Belmond where he would often carry out her groceries. They were united in marriage on September 29, 1962 at the Methodist Church in Webster City, IA. Their union was blessed with a son Dennis and daughter Darcy.

In early years of his employment Wayne owned and operated a milk route picking up milk from dairy farmers and delivering to the Belmond Creamery. In 1968 he began a 31 year career with the City of Belmond, first as City Clerk and transitioned to City Manager. Wayne's meticulous attention to details, genuine honesty, concern for others, integrity, and passion for his beloved Belmond were a perfect fit for this vocation. He proudly served in this role from 1968-1999, when he retired at age 58.

Wayne and Marilyn truly relished the roles of parenthood providing a loving and nurturing upbringing for Dennis and Darcy. He was their biggest fan in all the many activities in their school years and was always in attendance. They remember their father taking time to help them hone their athletics skills through some very unique training methods. The family reflects fondly upon yearly vacations to Canada and the precious memories they will carry with them from those and other destinations. Wayne loved the outdoors and shared his passion by introducing Dennis, Darcy and other family to hunting and fishing.

Wayne's zest for competition carried well throughout his entire life, playing in adult basketball leagues with 20 and 30 year old's, when he was well into his 50's. He also played fast pitch softball and in church leagues for years. HIs biggest passion and one that he shared with Marilyn and countless close friends was golf. Wayne and his friends were the first on the course in the spring and the last ones off in the fall. Wayne truly cherished his time on the course with his close buddies.

In 2001 Wayne and Marilyn began traveling south for the winter to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where they looked forward to golfing, daily walks, and spending time with friends and family.

Wayne and Marilyn were long time active members of the Bethany Reformed Church in Belmond. Wayne served in various positions in the church, sang in the choir, as well as for funerals and other occasions. He shared his faith life as well with his children. Later he and Marilyn joined the Belmond United Methodist Church where he shared his vocal talents in the church choir.

Wayne truly loved his family and supported them faithfully in every aspect of their lives always concerned for their well-being. Recently upon his terminal diagnosis he was more focused on Marilyn and his family then upon his own difficulties. He loved his family with all his heart and soul.

Over the years, Wayne and Marilyn could often be seen strolling along the Franklin Grove Walking Trail in Belmond, or along the sidewalks in sunny Florida during the winters. He enjoyed keeping a beautifully manicured yard and spotless vehicles. Many people will also recall seeing Wayne zooming around town on his Scooter over the years.

Those fortunate enough to have crossed Wayne's life pathway will miss his heartfelt hugs, his genuine concern for others, true sincerity, that soft and warm smile and his attentive twinkling eyes.

His memory will be cherished and carried forward in the hearts and minds of his wife and life partner of 59 years, Marilyn Pals, Belmond, IA; son Dennis Pals (Kim Hill), Dayton, IA ; daughter Darcy Werner (Ryan Chambers), Cedar Rapids, IA; brothers Norman (Charlotte) Pals, Gary (Darlene) Pals, both of Belmond, IA,; sister Faye Pursell, Kelso, WA; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Minnie Pals, his father and mother-in-law John and Margaret Hilpipre.

