MASON CITY - Wayne O. Oswood, 86, of Mason City, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the Wesley United Methodist Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

Wayne was born on August 21, 1933 to Estle and Merle (White) Oswood in Hansell, Iowa. He graduated from Hansell High School in 1951. After graduation, he worked as a carpenter for Burroughs Construction Company for several years. Wayne was then drafted into the US Army on January 5, 1953 and served until he was honorably discharged on October 20, 1954. During that time, Wayne served in Korea with Battery C 424 Field Artillery Unit as a Fire Direction Center Coordinator on a mountain outpost as a forward observer. Wayne was also appointed First Sergeant of that unit after the cease fire, before being discharged. Wayne received United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, and National Defense Service Good Conduct Medal.