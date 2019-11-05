Wayne L. Enfield
February 21, 1930 - November 2, 2019
Wayne L. Enfield, 89 of Mason City, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Health Care Center surrounded by his loving family.
As per his wishes, his body has been cremated. A visitation to celebrate Wayne will be held from 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.
Interment will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs.
Memorials and cards may be directed to Maxine Enfield at Good Shepherd, 302 2nd Street Northeast, Room 211, Mason City, IA 50401.
Wayne, son of W.C. Enfield and Mabel A. Eggers was born February 21, 1930 in Rudd, Iowa. He spent most of his childhood in Rudd, later moving to Nora Springs in 1940 where he graduated from Nora Springs High School in 1948.
Wayne was united in marriage to Maxine Pirie on August 7, 1949 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City. The couple made their home in Nora Springs until 1975 at which time they moved to Mason City.
This year marked the couple's 70th Wedding Anniversary, which was celebrated together with their family.
Wayne worked in the building material business, at interstate power, and for eighteen years as a Driver for Hogan-Bremer-Moore.
He was a member of the Rock Sirus 294 Masonic Lodge in Nora Springs, the Nora Springs Fire Department for 27 years, the Kiwanis, Nora Springs Commercial Club and the Wig Wam and Wagon Campers.
Wayne enjoyed going to Hardees each and every morning to visit with his coffee group. He always liked visiting with friends old and new. He took much pride in his lawn and car care.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, Maxine; their two daughters, Pam (Jim) Witt of Surprise, AZ and Pauline (Charlie) Graf of Mason City; grandchildren, Jeremy (Mary) Witt of Des Moines, IA, Molly (Josh) Schacht of Fort Meyers, FL, and Sam (Jill) Gooder of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren, Paisley Witt, Maysen Simmer, Marlee and Quinn Gooder; a sister-in-law, Wilma Lindsay; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Mabel; father and mother-in-law, Stuart D. and Emma Pirie; step father, John Eggers; brother-in-law, Bob Lindsay; and a nephew, Phil Lindsay.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
