BELMOND-Wayne E. Lein, 88, Belmond, IA, a Kanawha native, died, Jan. 30, 2023, at Belmond, IA. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond. Burial with full military honors will be in the Amsterdam Cemetery, Kanawha. Public visitation will be at church Saturday from 10-11:00 AM. Memorials suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Goodell American Legion Post, or donor's choice. Survivors include wife Jean Lein, Belmond; daughters Paula (Kurt) Logue, Adel, IA and her families and Janine (Jeremy) Mouw, Webster City, IA and her families. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.