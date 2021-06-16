Wayne Eugene Johnson

October 2, 1943-June 13, 2021

ROCKFORD-Wayne Eugene Johnson, 77, of Rockford, IA died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave, Rockford. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating.

Wayne was born on October 2, 1943 in Hartley, IA to Lester and Helen (Barry) Johnson. He was a graduate of Royal High School. Wayne was united in marriage to Carol Meyer on June 18, 1961 in Royal, IA and to their union three children were born: Terry, Scott and Steve. Wayne was elated to be a father to his three sons and when his youngest Steve was born he finally had the “quartet” he always wanted (although only Wayne loved to sing). Wayne was in the Barbershop Quartet and they won a Central States District Championship. He also participated in the Midwest Four, Kelly's Kid's and the River City Barbershop Chorus. Wayne had an excellent singing voice and also sang at church and many funerals.