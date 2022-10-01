Wayne E. Lamfers

December 1, 1947-September 24, 2022

BELMOND-Wayne E. Lamfers, 74, of Belmond, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. A private interment will take place.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday.

Wayne Edwin Lamfers, the son of Seabo and Phyllis (Kirkwood) Lamfers, was born December 1, 1947, in Garner, Iowa. The family lived in Kanawha briefly before moving to Belmond. Wayne graduated from Belmond High School with the class of 1966.

He was united in marriage with Bonnie Boyd on June 12, 1971. To this union, two children were born, Rondi and Rob. Later the couple divorced. Wayne then met Petra (Pals) Hanson and her sons, Ash and Austin. The couple united their families and were married on June 10, 1988.

Wayne worked various jobs before he started his career at Iowa Mold and Tool as a mechanic. He retired in August 2005 after working for over 30 plus years. After he retired, he became a grandpa daycare and role model for his grandkids. When Wayne wasn't at work, he enjoyed being outdoors. He was a true outdoorsman, with fishing, trapping and hunting his biggest passion. He raised fox and geese. He instilled his love and respect for nature in his sons and grandchildren.

Wayne loved being around his family and enjoyed many fishing and hunting trips. Petra and Wayne enjoyed many road trips visiting 48 states.

He is survived by his wife Petra Lamfers of Belmond; children Rob (Emily) Lamfers-Hill of Belmond, Ash Hanson of Stratford, Austin (Angie) Hanson of Belmond; grandkids Eden, Navi, Keaton, Remington, Kaden, Andrew, Avery, Alec and Teagan; brothers Steve Lamfers, Vern (Connie) Lamfers, David (Marie) Lamfers, and Jimmy Lamfers; sister-in-law Nanci (Dave) Borg, brothers-in-law Neal (Julie) Pals along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Harry Wenig, parents–in–law Herbert Pals and Hildegard Madison, daughter Rondi, brother Gary Lamfers, sister-in-law Patricia Lamfers, and brother-in-law Michael Pals.

In memory of Wayne, the family requests the public to wear their favorite camo.

