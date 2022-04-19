 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayne E. Janda

Wayne E. Janda

September 17, 1939-April 7, 2022

Dr. Wayne Janda graduated from Morton East High School (Chicago) and the University of Chicago.

He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam then settled in Mason City, Iowa with first wife, Norrie and daughter, Laura.

Wayne re-enlisted with the United States Army for several years then returned to private practice, ultimately settling in Waynesville, Missouri with second wife, Linda and daughter, Julia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sylvia Janda.

Suggested memorials:

-Red Cross (redcross.org)

-National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library (ncsml.org)

-Your local animal shelter

