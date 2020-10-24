Wavel Elvin Schaefer

March 17, 1929-October 20, 2020

KANAWHA-Wavel Elvin Schaefer, 91, of Kanawha, IA, born March 17, 1929, the youngest child of Elmer and Gertrude (Stille) Schaefer, died, October 20, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A Public Celebration of Life will be Sunday, Oct. 25th, 4 PM at Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.. A public time of visitation will be held from 2:30-4 PM, Sunday at the funeral home. Masks are suggested.

Wavel was born in rural Klemme, IA, and attended Klemme area schools.

In 1949, he was united in marriage to Mary Trees and together had four children.

On February 15, 1973, Wavel united two families when he married Darlene Webb and happily became a father to her 7 children.

Wavel farmed for many years and was a jack of all trades. His passions in life were hunting, fishing, and trapping. He loved the outdoors and had a great appreciation for wildlife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Velda Blank, and a brother Melvin Schaefer.

Wavel is survived by his devoted wife, Darlene and children Aimee (Marlo) Luick, Paula (Nyla) Schaefer, Kelly (Sue) Schaefer, Scott Schaefer, Mick Shipler, Sue (Shipler) Schaefer, Rob (Malia) Shipler, Angie (Clint) Ross, Traci Myers, Todd (DeAnn) Shipler, Leslie Towell, 21 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and special pets Tag and Dufes. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuenralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.