Warren R. Bruns

July 8, 1961-October 27, 2022

HANLONTOWN-Warren R. Bruns, 61 of rural Hanlontown, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services for Warren will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 69, Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Visitation will be on 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Forest City.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

Warren Robert Bruns was born July 8, 1961, in Mason City, Iowa the son of David Allan and Lola Faye (Hillesland) Bruns. He grew up with his brothers and sisters on the farm, where his love for farming began. He attended schools in Forest City and Manly, graduating in 1980, and later attended college at NIACC for an agricultural degree.

He was married to Beverly Gibbens on January 14, 1995, in Dumas, Texas. The two first met in 1990 while Warren was working for a farmer in Texas, and they were introduced by mutual friends Rich and Brenda Kiewiet.

Warren worked as a semi-truck driver for several years before settling back into farming full-time with his two brothers, Dwight and Richard, through their family farm, Bruns Brothers Farms.

He enjoyed farming with his brothers, whether it be cattle, corn, or soybeans, spending time with friends and family and traveling when it was possible in his busy schedule. Last September, Warren and Beverly went to South Dakota to see explore different attractions and sights such as Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park, The Badlands National Park, and The Black Hills.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children Matthew and Hannah Bruns; brothers, Lew Bruns (Sue), and Dwight Bruns (Kay), Richard Bruns (Joely); sister, Sandra Froiland (Richard); parents, Lola (Hillesland) Bruns and David Bruns; along with many nieces and nephews.

Warren was preceded in death by his brother, Allan Jon Bruns, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Christine and Don Gibbens Sr.

