Warren R. Bruns

Warren R. Bruns

October 27, 2022

HANLONTOWN-Warren R. Bruns, 61 of rural Hanlontown, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services for Warren will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 69, Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Visitation will be on 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Forest City.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

