October 26, 1924 - July 23, 2020

Warren Nott, 95, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City with his family by his side.

A visitation for Warren Nott will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering, thank you for your understanding.

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Hansen from Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City officiating.

Warren Leo Nott, the son of John and Eva (Ritter) Nott, was born October 26, 1924 in Coulee, North Dakota. He came to Iowa in 1936 where he continued his education. Warren worked for many farmers and at the age of 19 he was inducted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country in the 28th Infantry during World War II in Belgium and Germany, surviving the Battle of the Bulge. Warren had the privilege of taking an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. which he found very special and sharing his military experiences with local organizations.