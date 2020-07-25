October 26, 1924 - July 23, 2020
Warren Nott, 95, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City with his family by his side.
A visitation for Warren Nott will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering, thank you for your understanding.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Hansen from Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City officiating.
Warren Leo Nott, the son of John and Eva (Ritter) Nott, was born October 26, 1924 in Coulee, North Dakota. He came to Iowa in 1936 where he continued his education. Warren worked for many farmers and at the age of 19 he was inducted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country in the 28th Infantry during World War II in Belgium and Germany, surviving the Battle of the Bulge. Warren had the privilege of taking an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. which he found very special and sharing his military experiences with local organizations.
Warren returned to Charles City after his honorable discharge in 1946 and began working at the Oliver Tractor Plant and then at McCoy Trucking. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Ruth Montgomery on August 11, 1946 and this union was blessed with two sons: Jerald and Allan. The family moved to Wisconsin for two years before coming back to Iowa where Warren worked for the Goodyear Tire Company for 14 years and Salsbury Labs in Chemical and Printing for 20 years.
After retirement, Warren volunteered his time to print the bulletin at Trinity United Methodist Church and at the YMCA. Warren and Evelyn were married for 67 years before her passing on April 17, 2013.
Warren was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the VFW (also a member of their honor guard), Disabled American Veterans and the Senior Center. He enjoyed reading, woodworking, offset printing and just keeping busy (always polishing his car and keeping it dustless).
Warren married Joyce Cook on May 17, 2014 after they had both lost their spouses. The couple made their home is Charles City and had six wonderful years together.
Living family members include his two sons: Jerald (Marlene) Nott of Nashua and Allan (Patricia) Nott of Maple Grove, Minnesota; wife, Joyce of Charles City; six step-children: Nancy (Craig) Pogemiller, Sharon (Mike) Garden, Gail (Tom) Rouse; Mark Cook; Gloria (Russ) Berns and Julie Stroot (Les Reynolds); 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Evelyn; three sisters: Gladys Tynan, Ethel Quade and June Nixt; and two brothers: William Nott and Lloyd Nott.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
1205 South Main Street
Charles City , IA 50616
10:00AM
59 Riverside Avenue
Charles City, IA 50616
