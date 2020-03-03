Warren Howard Woerner

September 4, 1928 - February 28, 2020

Clear Lake - Warren Howard Woerner, 91, of Clear Lake, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Accura HealthCare of Marshalltown, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce Avenue of Mason City, with Reverend Paul Collier officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, First Presbyterian Church in Mason City and Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Warren Woerner was born September 4, 1928, in Rochester, NY., the son of William and Olga Woerner. He graduated from High School in Rochester, NY., where he was valedictorian of his class. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Alaska for four years. Then he attended the University of Rochester, where he majored in chemistry. He was employed by Keelox in Rochester.