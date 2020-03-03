Warren Howard Woerner
0 comments

Warren Howard Woerner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Warren Howard Woerner

Warren Howard Woerner

September 4, 1928 - February 28, 2020

Clear Lake - Warren Howard Woerner, 91, of Clear Lake, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Accura HealthCare of Marshalltown, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce Avenue of Mason City, with Reverend Paul Collier officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, First Presbyterian Church in Mason City and Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Warren Woerner was born September 4, 1928, in Rochester, NY., the son of William and Olga Woerner. He graduated from High School in Rochester, NY., where he was valedictorian of his class. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Alaska for four years. Then he attended the University of Rochester, where he majored in chemistry. He was employed by Keelox in Rochester.

He married Mary R. Furleigh on July 24, 1971 in Mason City at the First Presbyterian Church. They lived in Rochester for a time before moving back to Clear Lake. To them a daughter, Barbara Ellen was born and at age two and a half she passed from leukemia. They later adopted two children from Guatemala, Mary Frances and Charles Howard.

Warren enjoyed gardening and spending time outside. In his spare time he would read (history) books, listen to (classical) music and watch war movies. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.

Warren is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Woerner; two children, Mary Frances and Charles (Stephanie) Howard; six grandchildren, Carlos, Ryan, Andrew, Jacob, Zachary, and Everleigh; brother in-law, Robert (Donna) Furleigh; two nephews, Ben and Dwight Furleigh.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Barbara Ellen.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Warren Woerner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Warren's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
First Presbyterian Church
100 S Pierce Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Warren's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News