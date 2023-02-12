Wanda was born February 6th, 1935, the daughter of Henry Jr. and Dena (Wiemann) Pals. Wanda was born on a farm in Alexander where she started school. Her family moved to Belmond where she continued country school 2nd through 9th grade. She then moved to Sheffield where she graduated from high school in 1953. On June 30th of that year she was married to Leonard Pals and was united in marriage for 63 years until his passing in 2016. To this union Wanda had 3 blessed children; Steven L, Darwyn K, and Tracy J Pals (Kessler). She worked at Mason City Standard Oil Company, Meservey Elevator, Thornton Bank, and Gabrielson Agency as a Realtor for 34 years. As a child Wanda was a spelling bee champion and taught herself how to yodel while bringing in the cows, continuing to entertain countless people throughout her life. She won many awards in real estate and enjoyed being with her friends, family, and caregivers at Oakwood Care Center. She was an avid Twins Baseball fan and never missed a game; keeping notebooks full of lineups, statistics, and scores of every inning. Wanda also enjoyed playing canasta and other card games at the local VFW on Friday nights. She belonged to the First Reformed Church in Meservey, Iowa her entire life; teaching in Sunday school, catechism, and was superintendent. She enjoyed singing in duets, trios, quartet along with the choir.