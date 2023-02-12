Wanda Lou Pals
February 6, 1935-February 10, 2023
CLEAR LAKE-Wanda Lou Pals, 88, of Clear Lake, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 10th, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in Mason City, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at the First Reformed Church, 620 2nd St, Meservey, Iowa, with Reverend Rodney Meester officiating.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday February, 14th 2023 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.
Memorials may be directed to Wanda Pals Memorial Fund.
Wanda was born February 6th, 1935, the daughter of Henry Jr. and Dena (Wiemann) Pals. Wanda was born on a farm in Alexander where she started school. Her family moved to Belmond where she continued country school 2nd through 9th grade. She then moved to Sheffield where she graduated from high school in 1953. On June 30th of that year she was married to Leonard Pals and was united in marriage for 63 years until his passing in 2016. To this union Wanda had 3 blessed children; Steven L, Darwyn K, and Tracy J Pals (Kessler). She worked at Mason City Standard Oil Company, Meservey Elevator, Thornton Bank, and Gabrielson Agency as a Realtor for 34 years. As a child Wanda was a spelling bee champion and taught herself how to yodel while bringing in the cows, continuing to entertain countless people throughout her life. She won many awards in real estate and enjoyed being with her friends, family, and caregivers at Oakwood Care Center. She was an avid Twins Baseball fan and never missed a game; keeping notebooks full of lineups, statistics, and scores of every inning. Wanda also enjoyed playing canasta and other card games at the local VFW on Friday nights. She belonged to the First Reformed Church in Meservey, Iowa her entire life; teaching in Sunday school, catechism, and was superintendent. She enjoyed singing in duets, trios, quartet along with the choir.
Wanda is survived by her three children, Steven (Karen) Pals of Ingleside, IL, Darwyn (Mary Ann) Pals of Cedar Falls, and Tracy Kesser(Lance Durand) of Clear Lake; six grandchildren, Sarah (Jordan) Scales, Michael Pals, Elliott Kessler, Tammy (James) Mason, Bethany Pals, and Austin Kessler; three great-grandchildren, Logan Mason, Anna Scales and Drew Scales; two sisters; Evie (Foss) White and Dianne (Eckerman) Phelps; and a brother-in -law Nate Pals of Meservey.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Morris; three great-grandchildren, Zoey and Landon Mason, and Huxley Kessler; and three sisters-in-law, Norma Reisinger, Jeralynn Haspany, Marlys Pals.
